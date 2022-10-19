Trump Republican proposes congressional probe to investigate Biden

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the head of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a top election denier, has proposed that if Republicans take control of the House, they should launch an investigation into President Joe Biden's efforts to help Ukraine.
Specifically, Perry argued, the GOP should probe whether Biden did enough beforehand to facilitate "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia.
"Republican criticism of President Biden's approach to the conflict has splintered as the conflict has dragged on. While establishment GOP senators have urged Biden to speed up and diversify weapon sales to Ukraine, MAGA-aligned Republicans have demanded Kyiv enter negotiations to avert the risk of nuclear escalation," reported Andrew Solender. "Perry's comments mirror the concerns of isolationists — on both the right and the left — who say the Western desire for an outright Ukrainian win could provoke a cornered Russian President Vladimir Putin to take drastic action, including a nuclear strike."
"In a text late last month to fellow Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, screenshots of which were obtained by Axios, Perry asked whether they had sent a records preservation request to the administration — the first step toward an investigation," said the report. "'Have we requested any Administration conversations with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky this spring that included the proposition of an end to Russian occupation in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO?' he wrote."
Perry was a key figure in former President Donald Trump's plot to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. He tried to help Trump "restructure" the Justice Department, including pushing for election denier Jeffrey Clark to be installed as acting Attorney General. FBI agents have seized his phone as part of their investigation into the election efforts.