Texas Republicans want election police at ballots: report

The Texas Senate has put forth a proposal requiring the secretary of state to appoint a chief election marshal tasked with investigating suspected election violations, the Austin American Statesman reported.

The law, suggested by state GOP Sen. Paul Bettencourt, would give the secretary of state a way "to immediately address election violations as they are occurring."

The bill requires the Texas Department of Public Safety to "protect poll watchers, ensure ballots are handled through the proper chain of custody and provide security on election days."

Democratic lawmakers expressed worry that the bill could result in possible voter intimidation and racial discrimination. Sen. Borris Miles said that civil rights history "has shown when it comes to voting, when it comes to civil rights, people of my color, my race, have been intimidated by law enforcement."

"And this is going to happen the same way it happened in the past," Miles said.

But Bettencourt defended the bill, saying, that it's "not an attempt at voter suppression."

Nicole Patterson, a Harris County voter who testified against the bill, said voters and election workers "are afraid that they will face criminal charges from innocent mistakes."

"This bill will chill voter turnout and make it more difficult to recruit election workers who may fear malicious prosecution," she said.

