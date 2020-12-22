Trump trashes Mitch McConnell in a hilarious graphic sent to GOP senators: report

President Donald Trump appears livid at Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not going along with GOP conspiracy theories about the election.



Trump has tried to convince Republicans to overturn the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden, but GOP leadership views it as a waste of time.



Sen. John Thune, the number two Republican in the Senate behind McConnell, said Trump's plan would "go down like a shot dog."

Nevertheless, Trump has refused to concede that he lost.

"President Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night for acknowledging Joe Biden won the election, sending a slide to Republican lawmakers taking credit for saving McConnell's career with a tweet and robocall," Axios reported Monday. "It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate."



"While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim," Axios reported.

Trump appeared to claim that McConnell only won his re-election because of a Trump tweet and robocall.

"In the case of McConnell, who survived a $93 million onslaught from veteran and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, Trump's slide points to polling that showed the Kentucky race in a dead heat until June 19, when the president sent a tweet endorsing the Senate leader. The slide shows polling tightening again to 51%-40% before an Oct. 31 Trump robocall. McConnell's final margin of victory over McGrath was 57.8%-38.2%," Axios noted.



Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reports that the attack was sent to Republicans even beyond the Senate caucus.







