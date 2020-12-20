'Super stupid' Michael Flynn torched by Katrina general for proposing martial law to overturn the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré absolutely scorched former Donald Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for encouraging the president to declare martial law in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential, election results.

Speaking with "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart, Honoré -- who was responsible for coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina making him a national hero -- was asked about Flynn's comments.

"There were reports that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been advocating for the president to declare martial law to seize ballot boxes as a way of overturning the election," Capehart began. "As a member of the military, how does it make you feel to hear political appointees or people in the realm of politics calling on the military to overturn an election?"

"It hurts my heart to see a retired general officer who represents what America thinks about its soldiers, to be on a level of super stupid," he shot back in reference to Flynn. "To go around and talk about using martial law to rerun elections. Even President Trump said this was fake news, after Flynn said it."

"He's operating on a level of stupid I have never seen before and he knows better and he's subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice," the retired general added.

