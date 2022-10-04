Former Illinois GOP county chairman arrested for felony assault
A former Illinois county GOP chairman has been arrested on felony charges after he allegedly attacked a man this Sunday, WIFR reports.

Former Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson Eli Nicolosi's wife called 911 saying that her husband beat up her boyfriend at the family’s home. Nicolosi reportedly violated a restraining order filed by his wife by showing up at the home.

Police said the man assaulted at the home by Nicolosi was taken to the hospital with injuries including a ripped ear lobe, a large black eye, scratches and a bite on the back. Nicolosi was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and violating an order of protection.

Nicolosi’s bail is set at $10,000.

Nicolosi was also an Illinois Senate candidate. He was defeated by state Sen. Dave Syverson, a longtime Republican incumbent, in the June primary.

"The race between the men leading up to the election was contentious as Nicolosi accused Syverson of being behind a smear campaign that brought to light Nicolosi's troubled marriage with his wife, Jennifer Hatfield Nicolosi, and her filing last year for divorce and later an order of protection," the Rockford Register Star reported.



