Mark Meadows delivered Trump threat to Mike Pence aides ahead of Jan. 6: new book

Donald Trump's final White House chief of staff appears to have pressured former vice president Mike Pence to engage in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

According to the new book, "Confidence Man," by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, chief staffer Mark Meadows delivered a threat to Pence's aides that Trump might hold back funding for his post-government office as the former president and Republican lawmakers pressured the vice president to reject electors for Joe Biden during the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification.

"Meadows had a different approach," Haberman wrote. "Recent administrations had developed a practice of supporting the departing vice president as he set up a post-government office, but it was not automatic. The funding had to be approved, and for Pence it was being withheld. Meadows told Pence's aides that it was Trump's decision to impose the delay."

Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, found the timing suspect, according to Haberman.

Short told the House select committee in June that he informed Pence's lead Secret Service agent on Jan. 5, 2021, that Trump would publicly turn on his vice president, which could put him in grave danger, and he testified in July before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meadows complied with a Department of Justice subpoena last month and turned over materials to the House select committee related to the Jan. 6 attack.