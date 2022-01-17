MSNBC guest: Manchin and Sinema 'are the white people Martin Luther King Jr. warned us about'
Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation, asserted over the weekend that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) "are the white people that Martin Luther King Jr. warned us about."

During a Sunday interview on MSNBC, Mystal reflected on Democrats' failure to pass voting rights legislation.

"People like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, these are the white people that Martin Luther King Jr. warned us about," Mystal explained. "These are the white liberals who have no sense of urgency, commitment or integrity when it comes to the progress of justice in the country. And that's just a fact."

"I don't know if they can live with themselves with that, but that is the reality," he added.

Mystal also called Supreme Court Justice John Roberts the "chief architect of this assault on voting rights" because he helped to strike down parts of the Voting Rights Act.

"It is he that has been an enemy of voting rights and racial equality from his very first job out of law school, which was to oppose the 1982 amendments to the Voting Rights Act," he observed. "This has all been done by Federal Society conservatives that have been put on the Supreme Court."

