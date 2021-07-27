GOP's Elise Stefanik blames Pelosi for January 6 attack in speech outside the Capitol as MAGA riot hearing begins
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

As the first hearing of the January 6th committee kicked off in the House, with harrowing testimony from police officers and newly released footage of violent pro-Trump rioters, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) gathered with attendants outside the U.S. Capitol and sought to deliver a counternarrative.

"The American people deserve to know the truth," said Stefanik. "That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6."

Republicans have repeatedly claimed that Pelosi was in charge of security of the Capitol. Pelosi appointed the House sergeant at arms, who was on the Capitol Police Board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but she "does not oversee day-to-day operations of the Capitol Police," according to the Associated Press.

Watch below:

