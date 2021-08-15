'Disgraceful' Elise Stefanik faces furious backlash after accusing Joe Biden of 'hiding'
Screengrab.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was on the receiving end of a furious pushback after she accused President Joe Biden of "hiding" while the Taliban advances on Kabul.

With every cable network reporting that the president has been meeting with military officials and diplomats at Camp David -- where he is spending the weekend -- Stefanik who has seen her star rise by attaching herself at the hip to Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain.

"Let this sink in: The President of the United States is in hiding at this moment," she wrote leading to many of her critics to fire back as you can see below:























2020 Election SmartNews