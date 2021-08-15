'Disgraceful' Elise Stefanik faces furious backlash after accusing Joe Biden of 'hiding'

Screengrab.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was on the receiving end of a furious pushback after she accused President Joe Biden of "hiding" while the Taliban advances on Kabul.
With every cable network reporting that the president has been meeting with military officials and diplomats at Camp David -- where he is spending the weekend -- Stefanik who has seen her star rise by attaching herself at the hip to Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain.
"Let this sink in: The President of the United States is in hiding at this moment," she wrote leading to many of her critics to fire back as you can see below:
@EliseStefanik Let this sink in: He will still be your President tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day... Etc etc.— FrankMemes (@FrankMemes) 1629043131.0
@EliseStefanik I was gonna say something...but I think everyone else has your false information covered 😉— Robert Scifo (@Robert Scifo) 1629047152.0
@EliseStefanik Care to elaborate or just stoking your base?— Chris Carlin (@Chris Carlin) 1629047767.0
@EliseStefanik Must only be hiding from you. The rest of us know where he is— MomBug (@MomBug) 1629045357.0
@EliseStefanik Not hiding. What are you smoking? https://t.co/bY6XsV7UZm— Liv Kolb (@Liv Kolb) 1629048285.0
@EliseStefanik He is at Camp David, which is not hiding, working. But what is not doing is already blaming others a… https://t.co/a0IhgFbrJS— nancy merritt (@nancy merritt) 1629044487.0
@EliseStefanik He won't be spotted in West Palm playing 18 holes of golf— Ron Jones (@Ron Jones) 1629045955.0
@EliseStefanik You’re really grasping for something, aren’t you?— Seldom Seen Smith (@Seldom Seen Smith) 1629045224.0
@EliseStefanik Desperate tweets from the lunatic fringe of the QOP.— Stanley Grill, Composer (@Stanley Grill, Composer) 1629045482.0
@EliseStefanik @djdoobs Where is he, if he's at camp David, is he meeting with advisors, military.— Greg Hartman (@Greg Hartman) 1629048303.0
@EliseStefanik And where in the hell are you? Not in your district.— CJ Malley (@CJ Malley) 1629043201.0
@EliseStefanik He might be at church. He goes there sometimes, you know. And he doesn’t have to tear gas folks to g… https://t.co/tZgx5GB5mI— HRHOurania (@HRHOurania) 1629045412.0
@EliseStefanik Are you going to send Rep Boebert out to investigate and tweet Biden’s location?— Jack Ross (@Jack Ross) 1629042863.0
@EliseStefanik Sober up Elise, morning drinks are never a good idea!— Ted Lightbulb (@Ted Lightbulb) 1629044126.0
@EliseStefanik How can you be this disrespectful to the US President. Your lies makes me sick. Disgraceful behavior.— Bowen Raco (@Bowen Raco) 1629042568.0
@EliseStefanik In hiding from what? Where’s he supposed to be right now, according to you? Sorry…Biden will never… https://t.co/B1kOSuxLT2— Amstel (@Amstel) 1629044567.0
@EliseStefanik Let this sink in: you supported and defended a president who cheated on elections 4 times, incited a… https://t.co/NDjz423LPu— Brad Mueller (@Brad Mueller) 1629043361.0
@EliseStefanik You're getting nastier by the day, Sleazeball Elise. Is it because everyday you look more and more… https://t.co/FmQQBqHokw— Clyde Featherston (@Clyde Featherston) 1629044704.0
@EliseStefanik And when your baby is born, he will still be your president. How will you pay for the birth of your… https://t.co/nyfxhxHcrD— ROWNMI (@ROWNMI) 1629043552.0