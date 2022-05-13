Dems drop devastating new nickname on Elise Stefanik over her latest 'ridiculous faux outrage'

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), part of the House Republican leadership, is facing backlash on the social media platform Twitter after criticizing President Joe Biden for sending baby formula to the southern border.



“Joe Biden continues to put America LAST by shipping pallets of baby formula to the southern border as American families face empty shelves,” Stefanik tweeted. “This is unacceptable. American mothers and their babies shouldn’t suffer because of the #BidenBorderCrisis.”

The congresswoman was referencing new reports that the Biden administration was delivering baby formula to federal immigration detention centers near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“#EliseStarvefanik the new leader of the pro starvation caucus,” tweeted Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in response to Stefanik.

IN OTHER NEWS: Melania Trump was 'offended' Anna Wintour didn't tell her she was visiting Trump after 2016 victory

“If you are in Congress and propose starving babies to death you deserve to have your name trend. #EliseStarvefanik,” added Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

The White House vowed Thursday to take action to boost supplies of baby formula as Biden was slammed by Republicans for crippling shortages nationwide.

Last week the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula was 43 percent, according to Datasembly, which collected information from more than 11,000 retailers.

The administration, already under fire over the highest inflation rate in decades, said it was considering increasing imports, as the United States relies on domestic producers for 98 percent of the infant formula it consumes.

READ MORE: Florida teacher told students that 'Black people are beneath white people' to justify using the N-word

Officials say they are also working with the states to cut red tape on poor families buying infant milk through food stamps.

Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into abuses linked to the shortage, including the resale of infant milk online at prices far above normal.

The president met manufacturers and retailers for discussions described as "productive and encouraging" by an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, the official would not say how long it would take for the situation to improve.

The Republican opposition, which has set its sights on wresting back control of Congress in November's midterm elections, has seized on the issue to berate Biden and the Democrats.

“This is a ridiculous faux outrage. The shortage of baby formula is a serious issue that the administration is seeking to address. But at the same time, the administration cannot be faulted for following the law and providing baby formula to undocumented immigrants,” The Washington Post wrote in a fact-check.





With additional reporting via AFP