Melania Trump was 'offended' Anna Wintour didn't tell her she was visiting Trump after 2016 victory: report
Melania Trump (Shutterstock)

Former First Lady Melania Trump was so miffed that longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour didn't tell her that she was coming to visit Donald Trump after his 2016 victory that she ignored her, Business Insider reports.

In the new book Anna: The Biography, fashion journalist Amy Odell writes that Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said the former first lady was "so offended" by the snub that she "didn't even say hello" when Wintour arrived at Trump Tower.

According to the book, Wintour had "begrudgingly reached out" to her long-term acquaintance Ivanka Trump to arrange the meeting. "Melania didn't understand that she had been invited to Anna's events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue," Odell wrote, referencing Melania's cover story released ahead of her marriage to Donald.

Odell added that Wintour's team "tried twice, once before Trump's inauguration and once after, to photograph Melania for Vogue. But in part since they wouldn't guarantee a cover, Melania wouldn't do it."

Read the full report over at Business Insider.

