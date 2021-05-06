'Utter BS': Former Tea Party lawmaker tears into Elise Stefanik's lavish praise of Trump

On Thursday, The New York Times quoted Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the GOP's leading contender to take over as chair of the House Republican Conference, calling former President Donald Trump "the strongest supporter" of the Constitution.

This did not sit well with former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who took to Twitter to let loose an expletive-laden response.

Walsh, who served one term in Congress as a staunch conservative lawmaker, turned into one of Trump's fiercest critics from the right, supporting the impeachment proceedings and even briefly running against him for the Republican nomination.

Stefanik is being positioned to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who has been one of the most strident voices in the party seeking to hold Trump accountable for promoting lies and conspiracy theories about the presidential election.