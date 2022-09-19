Elise Stefanik claims Harvard discussed 'taking' her degree along with Ted Cruz's
The chair of the House Republican caucus, Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), revealed on Monday that "Harvard" has been "discussing" the possibility of revoking her degree along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Stefanik made the claim on Monday after conservative podcast host Steve Bannon noted that she had been removed from the school's Institute of Politics advisory committee in 2021.

"You're remembering correctly, Steve," Stefanik replied. "I was canceled by Harvard and they did start discussing taking not only my degree but Ted Cruz's degree. Those are degrees that were earned."

"It's not just me," she added. "They go after all conservatives."

Following the contested 2020 election, more than 900 Harvard Law School affiliates signed a letter condemning Cruz but there was no reported discussion of revoking his degree.

