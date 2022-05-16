Comedy writer Toby Morton, who helps write for the GOP Sycophant websites, noted that he purchased the website EliseStefanik2022.com to help parody a key piece of Stefanik's ideology: white replacement theory.
"Let's Keep It White" the slogan champions at the opening of the site, with a note reading "The Replacement Theory and why I support it." It alludes to Stefanik's promotion of the theory that white people are intentionally being replaced by people of color to elect more Democrats.
In the fall of 2021, Stefanik began campaign ads on Facebook claiming that the Democrats were going to use amnesty for illegal immigrants to 'overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.'"
"Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION,” says one version of the ad. “Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”
It also featured a disclaimer that it was paid for by her campaign.
Ad displayed on Facebook by Elise Stefanik campaign(Photo: Screen capture by the Daily Mail)
"I, Elise Stefanik, am a monster," the website goes on to say. "I am a vile and disgusting politician who is responsible for the Buffalo NY shooting spree. How? What is in his manifesto is what I placed into his head. Why? Because I want power. I want votes. I don't want to lead. I want to rule. People will lose lives, but that's not my concern. I'm here for the exposure, the power, the control. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise White Supremacy higher than it's ever been."
The "about" section of the website gets even more critical.
"I come from Whites. White people, Mmk?" it reads. "Let's be clear where I come from because sure, Stefanik doesn't exactly sound white, but I'm totally white. White White White!"
See the full parody site at EliseStefanik2022.com.