Elise Stefanik slammed for 'bizarre and ominous' pledge to 'President Trump' at her celebratory press conference

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) used the occasion of her elevation to a Republican Party leadership position -- in place of the ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) -- to announce her intention to work with "President Trump," which set off a flurry of criticism reminding the GOP lawmaker that the one-term Trump is out of office and no longer part of the government.
Stefanik's comment, made at a press conference, was noted by historian Michael Beschloss who tweeted, "Bizarre and ominous for Stefanik to feel compelled to announce, referring to House Republicans, "We are unified in working with President Trump." Congress is co-equal branch and Trump no longer President, having been thrown out by US voters (as it should not need to be said)."
Many on Twitter joined in, accusing the lawmaker of being "purposefully disrespectful" to President Joe Biden while also noting Stefanik is apparently willing to take her marching orders from the ex-president.
According to one Stefanik critic, "We are heading into some bad territory."
You can see more tweets like that below:
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thanks former President Trump after winning vote for Liz Cheney’s former position, House… https://t.co/CKVmiLCskS— The Recount (@The Recount)1620999857.0
@BeschlossDC We caught the same thing. Did no one else LISTEN to what she said?!?!?— BA Rali (@BA Rali)1621000439.0
@BeschlossDC it's treasonous behavior, but if duly elected president Biden's presidency can be summarily dismissed,… https://t.co/tAADzafdNO— Beginning of a New Adventure (@Beginning of a New Adventure)1621000828.0
@BeschlossDC She just reinforced the Big Lie.— VMB (@VMB)1621000497.0
@BeschlossDC They do know that he’s not president anymore, right? Even though they really want him to be, right? I’… https://t.co/qYmdle1QyZ— Catherine Robinson (@Catherine Robinson)1621001389.0
@BeschlossDC Since when does our Congress state that it is unified in working with a person who is no longer presid… https://t.co/aXiVA6tSpW— Dale Garwood (@Dale Garwood)1621002613.0
@BeschlossDC @daffi515 So they’re just going to proceed as if an election didn’t happen? An election that charlatan… https://t.co/AWG5Lh9GXx— susanprintz (@susanprintz)1621002658.0
@BeschlossDC The coup attempt continues …— Annie Davies (@Annie Davies)1621000510.0
@BeschlossDC She is admitting that house republicans will do trumps bidding. Giving there loyalty to a criminal who… https://t.co/I4HjNit8u1— James Tate (@James Tate)1621000707.0
@BeschlossDC So they are openly admitting that a non elected person has total control over their party. It also mea… https://t.co/vdpYk250ue— Rob Mc (@Rob Mc)1621000621.0
@BeschlossDC We are heading into some bad territory— Jeffrey Winer 🏴☠️ (@Jeffrey Winer 🏴☠️)1621000706.0
@BeschlossDC Well….. it appears that Ivy League degree doesn’t equate intelligence at least not with @RepStefanik… https://t.co/DaBC5KbVcC— N. Iris Pagan (@N. Iris Pagan)1621001199.0