Stefanik's hard-right shift is not at all 'like Anakin turning into Darth Vader': The Daily Show

The host of "The Daily Show" broke down the hard-right shift by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

"For a while, Stefanik was pretty much what used to be called a normal Republican," Trevor Noah said. "And then in late 2019, she saw an opportunity to make like Billie Eilish and give herself an eye-catching new image."

He played a clip from CNN documenting Stefanik's change.

"Now, to outsiders, this might have seemed like Stefanik suddenly embracing the Dark Side. You know, like Anakin [Skywalker] turning into Darth Vader -- except for the part about wearing a mask. But the truth is, she probably just made a straightforward calculation," he explained. "She saw where the party was going, and she decided to go along with it."



"You know, it's just a little awkward to start rooting for someone after being publicly disgraced," he added, with a joke about R. Kelly.