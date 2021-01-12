Trump-loving Rep. Stefanik booted from Harvard's Institute of Politics over election lies
Rep. Elise Stefanik (screengrab)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the congresswoman whom President Donald Trump called a star over her defenses of him during 2019 impeachment hearings, has been booted off a prestigious committee at the Harvard Institute of Politics.

The institute on Tuesday announced that it has removed Stefanik from its Senior Advisory Committee over her lies about the 2020 presidential election being "stolen" from Trump.

In a letter sent to the committee, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said that Stefanik's false claims about voter fraud in the election had forced him to conclude that she did not deserve a spot at the Harvard Institute of Politics.

Elmendorf also revealed that he asked Stefanik to voluntarily step aside from her post -- but she refused.

"I told her that I would therefore remove her from the IOP's Senior Advisory Committee at this time," he wrote.

Stefanik issued a defiant response to Elmendorf in which she said she was proud to have been "canceled" by Harvard.

"The decision by Harvard's administration to cower and cave to the woke Left will continue to erode the diversity of thought, public discourage, and ultimately the student experience," she said.