Elizabeth Holmes’ judge says he won’t rule on her prison date till early next month
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ bid to stay out of prison past her scheduled April 27 incarceration date remains in play after her judge said Friday he would not issue an order until early next month. Holmes, convicted of felony fraud in connection with her now-defunct Palo Alto, California, blood-testing startup, has asked Judge Edward Davila to let her remain free on bail until her appeal is concluded, which could take months. When Davila in November sentenced Holmes to more than 11 years in prison, he delayed Holmes’ incarceration until April 27, with legal experts saying the judge likel...