Alex Jones says 'fake' Elon Musk won't reverse Twitter ban because of 'CIA moles'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday said that billionaire Elon Musk would not remove the ban on his Twitter account because of a conspiracy involving the CIA and the Anti-Defamation League.

Despite being on vacation, Jones phoned in to host his show on Monday so he could respond to the weekend's news that Musk would not reinstate the host's Twitter account.

"My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk wrote on Twitter. "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."

Jones said that various "moles" had infiltrated Musk's organization.

"The ADL and the South Poverty Law Center, the Democratic Party and the European Union and the Justice Department and CIA moles that Congress had hearings on last week are inside of his company right now and are literally trying to sabotage, not just externally with threats of lawsuits and censorship and criminal charges from the EU, but they're also threatening to sabotage the company from the actual systems that make it operate," Jones ranted.

"He hit the panic button and basically came out and attacked me so that he can get the left off his back," Jones added. "It's fine to me that he did that except he went too far and compared himself to Jesus and the whole bring the children to me, suffer the children to me and if you offend one of these, you're mean to one of these kids, it's better for you to kill yourself by tying a big bolder to your neck."

"It turns out Elon Musk is a fake," the host later concluded.

