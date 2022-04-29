Elon Musk accuses AOC of hitting on him after she warned of Twitter-fueled hate crimes

The richest man in the world accused a member of Congress of hitting on him by warning that his leadership of social media app Twitter would lead to a future "explosion of hate crimes."

"Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening [because] some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted about Musk's buying of Twitter.

"Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy," Musk replied.

Ocasio-Cortez has been harshly critical of the role of billionaires in America.

"The number of billionaires in the US couldn’t even fill an apartment building, but the number of people they negatively impact is only growing," she tweeted earlier Friday.

The Twitter interactions came the same day it was reported that notorious Holocaust-denying troll Charles C. Johnson was lobbying to get his Twitter suspension overturned by Musk.

RELATED: Holocaust-denying troll directly lobbying Elon Musk adviser to get his Twitter account back: WSJ