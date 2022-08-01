Elon Musk's dad blows off his accomplishments and calls out his weight gain in wild radio interview
Elon Musk (AFP)

During a wide-ranging interview on the Australian radio's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the father of billionaire industrialist and constant media obsession Elon Musk played down his son's accomplishments before discussing his recent weight gain.

During the over-the-top discussion, Errol Musk claimed that other members of his family have substantial accomplishments, telling the hosts, "You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."

He also added that rival son Kimbal is his actual "pride and joy," adding that that Elon's brother is also a "billionaire" -- albeit a single-billion billionaire.

Pressed on photos of a pale and fleshy Elon that have popped up in the tabloids recently, Errol told the hosts, "Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly," and stated he has been urging his son to use a supplement called garcinia cambogia to help with his weight gain.

Asked if he owns a Tesla, the father of the car company founder admitted he drives a Bentley, later adding that he also owns a Mercedes Benz.

Towards the end of the 20-minute interview, he was asked by the laughing hosts if his son is circumcised, and he joked it off by claiming he would send them a picture.

