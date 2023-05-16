Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring lawsuit

The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk as part of its lawsuit alleging that JPMorgan Chase benefited from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.
The petition does not implicate the Tesla and Twitter CEO in any wrongdoing but indicates he was a wealthy individual that the late Epstein may have introduced to JPMorgan Chase, reported CNN.
“The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority,” read the filing posted Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The Virgin Islands issued the subpoena April 28 but ran into difficulty obtaining an address for Musk to serve him the petition, even after hiring an investigative firm.
The subpoena seeks all communications between Musk and JPMorgan regarding Epstein or any role he might have played in Musk's financial management, such as documents regarding payments to the disgraced financier or any documents related to his sex trafficking operation.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to give a deposition May 26 and 27 regarding his bank's relationship with Epstein, who the lawsuit alleges maintained accounts related to his sex trafficking at the bank.