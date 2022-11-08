Elon Musk mulls paywall for all of Twitter, according to report
In this photo from February 10, 2022, Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. - Jim Watson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Elon Musk is mulling whether to place all Twitter content behind a paywall, according to a new report. While any such change does not appear to be imminent, Musk has recently been turning over the idea of a sitesubscription fee with one of his advisers, venture capitalist David Sacks, according to a report from tech newsletter Platformer. Lots of questions remain around the potential paywall for the platform, the biggest among them being who will be charged and just how much. A source familiar with the discussion told Platformer one option includes keeping Twitter free for a certain amount of ...