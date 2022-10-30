Police info discounts Elon Musk's conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi

Twitter CEO Elon Musk spread conspiracy theories on Sunday about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul, who was beaten with a hammer by someone who broke into their San Francisco home.
NBC News reporter Andrew Blankstein cited a police statement reading that Paul Pelosi and his attacker did not know each other prior to the attack. They have declared it a break-in.
The Twitter thread from Musk began on Sunday when Hillary Clinton linked to a Los Angeles Times story about Pelosi’s alleged attacker.
“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow," she wrote, who is no stranger to threats of violence herself.
Musk responded to the claim, visible to his 112 million followers, a false claim that there might be more to the story linking to a conspiracy website that claimed the attack never happened and Pelosi was just drunk again. He has since deleted the tweet after hours of online messages and responses.
In 2016 the same website also published a story saying that Hillary Clinton had died and a body double was running in her place.
It took over six hours for Musk to delete the tweet.