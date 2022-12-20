Tesla investor questions Elon Musk's mental stability in brutal op-ed
Elon Musk -- (Photo by Britta Pedersen for AFP)

In an op-ed for The Daily Beast this Monday, Joseph Cirincione writes that Elon is becoming a liability for the biggest company he owns, Tesla, after the company's stock price went down 64 percent from its peak value during the year. "It is beginning to worry small investors like me who own stock in Tesla and drive the cars the company produces," he writes.

Cirincione writes that his Tesla Model 3 is the best car he's ever owned and his Tesla stock forms a fairly large part of his retirement portfolio. "So when the stock price tanks, so do the prospects for my secure and predictable retirement."

"The fear is that Musk’s erratic behavior on Twitter raises serious questions about his mental stability and management ability," Cirincione writes. "Do you trust him to build a car that you depend on to safely get you from one place to another? (For that matter, do you trust his SpaceX company to launch military satellites and astronauts?)"

Cirincione echoed the same sentiment in a tweet that went hugely viral. According to him, responses to his tweet were divided between people who agree with him and others who are die-hard Musk followers.

"Musk, the man who made Tesla, has now become its chief liability. He must choose: Either quit Twitter and go back to running one of the most successful new car companies in history, or leave Tesla and ride his Twitter obsession all the way to the bottom."

Read his full op-ed over at The Daily Beast.

