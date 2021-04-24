SNL blasted for having Elon Musk host: ’Absolutely nobody wants this'
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (pictured December 2020) (AFP)

This week, the comedy show Saturday Night Live revealed that it would be bringing on Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, as a guest host for their program alongside singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus.

The decision to have Musk host SNL swiftly attracted confusion and controversy. Musk, one of the richest men in the world, enjoys a fervent cult following from a fanbase who believes him to be a genius pioneer of futuristic technology, but he has also attracted backlash for his increasingly erratic and divisive behavior over the past few years, including violations of labor rights at his companies and rants against COVID-19 public health measures.