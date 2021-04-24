SNL blasted for having Elon Musk host: ’Absolutely nobody wants this'

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (pictured December 2020) (AFP)
This week, the comedy show Saturday Night Live revealed that it would be bringing on Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, as a guest host for their program alongside singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus.
🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/WyTGhSsSVg— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL)1619291134.0
The decision to have Musk host SNL swiftly attracted confusion and controversy. Musk, one of the richest men in the world, enjoys a fervent cult following from a fanbase who believes him to be a genius pioneer of futuristic technology, but he has also attracted backlash for his increasingly erratic and divisive behavior over the past few years, including violations of labor rights at his companies and rants against COVID-19 public health measures.
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus Why does Elon think he´s funny? like who told him he was funny? he´s the least funnni… https://t.co/9SP4WFiG13— Majo Cortes (@Majo Cortes)1619291460.0
@nbcsnl idk how much communication you have with lorne or the higher ups, but someone needs to tell them that absol… https://t.co/yAiGTikxDw— Your Tall Friend Jord (@Your Tall Friend Jord)1619291465.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus The only thing that would make this acceptable is if you imprison Elon on live TV and… https://t.co/eNm7ujXs1L— nate (@nate)1619291325.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus can we stop pretending billionaires belong in entertainment on that merit alone???— Sighris 👾☻ (@Sighris 👾☻)1619291216.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus COVID denier Elon Musk? Is this a f*cking joke? Huge pass— Jonathan Jewel 🌊 (@Jonathan Jewel 🌊)1619291959.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus This is a bad call, SNL He's like, actively supported coups that will make technolog… https://t.co/XmhR5N2c3x— Your Hot They/Them GF (@Your Hot They/Them GF)1619291951.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus Cancel this episode now. Just delete the post, say it was a funny joke, have Miley do… https://t.co/WPDAesLr3p— That Week In SNL (@That Week In SNL)1619292044.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus Elon Musk is an anti-vax, union busting, covid super spreading piece of shit. Fuck hi… https://t.co/rOKpLeLP8G— That Guy (@That Guy)1619293022.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus Sure, SNL. Maybe get The Proud Boys for the 15th? https://t.co/ymJrnqo1OE— Future NC 6th District US Representative (@Future NC 6th District US Representative)1619292903.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus How about we stop glamorizing exploitative billionaires?— Tony Puricelli (@Tony Puricelli)1619292093.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus This is great inspiration to everyone. If you inherit a bunch of money and then spe… https://t.co/ZN93tXyEud— connectpoliticditto. (@connectpoliticditto.)1619293101.0
@omgitsemilyward @nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus literally zero reason to be hosting.— Jeremy Wein (@Jeremy Wein)1619291594.0
@nbcsnl @elonmusk @MileyCyrus Just let Miley host, she's great— alexquigley (@alexquigley)1619291189.0