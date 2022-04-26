Top Twitter lawyer cried during virtual meeting called to discuss Elon Musk's purchase

After the news of billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter hit the headlines, a virtual meeting with the platform's policy and legal teams was called to discuss the new development. According to POLITICO, top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde cried during the meeting over the uncertainties of the platform's future.

"She spoke at length about how she is proud of the work her team has done and offered employees encouragement, urging them to keep striving to do good work at the company," POLITICO reports. "Gadde, who has worked at Twitter since 2011, is the key executive charged with overseeing Twitter’s trust and safety, legal and public policy functions. She is seen internally as Twitter’s 'moral authority' and the executive tasked with handling sensitive issues like harassment and dangerous speech."

One Twitter employee speaking to POLITICO said that "everyone at Twitter, regardless of how they feel about the news, is feeling reflective and emotional."

“We’ve gone through a lot in the past two years and I think it’s generally instigated a lot of reflection. I think this was more of an acknowledgement of the uncertainty everyone is feeling right now," the employee said.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

