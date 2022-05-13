Elon Musk puts Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (pictured December 2020) (AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning that he has put his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter "temporarily on hold." The reason, he indicated, is that he's seeking more "details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://www.reuters.com/technology/twitter-estimates-spam-fake-accounts-represent-less-than-5-users-filing-2022-05-02/\u00a0\u2026— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1652435078
Musk provided no other details.
However, the announcement from his official account likely will trigger a free-for-all in the tech and financial worlds. Advertisers already have been skittish about continuing to spend on the platform ever since Musk indicated that one of the goals of his purchase is to cleanse Twitter of fake "bot" accounts.