Elon Musk puts Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

"While New South Wales authorities sought Blee’s extradition to their state on Thursday, investigators were working to determine how an illicit drug supply worth more than $20 million had ended up in the waters of the port of Newcastle on Monday," The Beast reported. "The haul was discovered shortly after an unconscious man was found on a riverbank nearby, wearing sophisticated diving gear designed to hide surface traces of underwater activity. The man, whom authorities have not identified, died at the scene. He was believed to have been South American."

Blee claimed more than 3,000 dives.

"Remaining docked near the scene on Thursday was a South American cargo ship, which police said had originated from Argentina, hauling a shipment of soybean powder into Newcastle on Sunday evening. Authorities have said they believe the massive drug shipment had been strapped to and stashed inside the ship, which is registered to the Marshall Islands as the Areti GR Majuro," The Beast reported.

"Only a 'portion' of the haul is believed to have ended up in the water, ABC News reported, with more than 400 pounds of cocaine believed to be unaccounted for."

