Elon Musk gives users the opportunity to vote him out as Twitter chief

After yet another tumultuous day of controversial decision making, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has asked his followers to determine whether he should continue to run the company.

In a post published at 6:20 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, Musk set up a poll and asked, "Should I step down as head of Twitter?" and then added that he "will abide by the results of this poll."

As of this writing, the results of the poll are very close, with 51.5 percent voting in favor of Musk going and 48.5 percent voting against. There are still 11 hours until the poll closes.

The trouble for Musk began earlier in the day when he announced a new policy that will end rival platforms' ability to give themselves "free promotion" on his social media site.

Specifically, the Twitter Support account stated that "we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."

In a tweet justifying the new policy, Musk argued that he could no longer allow "relentless free advertising of competitors" on his social media platform, while then adding that "no traditional publisher allows this and neither will Twitter."

However, as former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted in a reply to Musk, Twitter and other social media platforms are not traditional publishers, as such publishers have civil and criminal legal liability for the things that they publish.