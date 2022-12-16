Twitter goes on banning spree of journalists reporting on Elon Musk

Multiple journalists had their Twitter accounts suspended on Thursday shortly after they wrote tweets that referenced Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

As of this writing, Twitter has suspended the accounts of CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, Mashable reporter Matt Binder, and independent progressive commentator Aaron Rupar.

Twitter has given no explanation for the suspensions, although all of the journalists mentioned were either writing stories on or commenting on Musk's content moderation policies at the social networking website.

O'Sullivan, for instance, had just posted a report he filed in which he quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying there had not yet been a criminal report filed over Musk's claim that an unidentified man attacked a car carrying his son earlier this week.

READ MORE: Mysterious company behind Trump's $99 trading cards has same address as his West Palm Beach golf club

Harwell's last post, meanwhile, as about Twitter banning the account of rival social media network Mastadon for posting a link to its own account that posts publicly available data about the flights of Musk's private jet.

When Musk bought Twitter, he promised it would be a haven for "free speech" and restored the accounts of multiple neo-Nazis who had previously been suspended for engaging in racist harassment.