Elon Musk whines Biden didn't congratulate him for all-civilian SpaceX mission

President Joe Biden is dealing with a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, rescuing the final U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, an increasing COVID-19 crisis in red-states refusing to wear masks or promote vaccines, pushing an infrastructure package, hospitals being forced to ration care, a budget showdown with Republicans, the GOP refusing a raise in the debt ceiling and a slew of other crises across the world. CNBC reported Sunday that Elon Musk is miffed Biden didn't shower him with praise over the all-civilian SpaceX mission.
One of Musk's Twitter followers wrote, "The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What's your theory on why that is?"
Musk replied, "He's still sleeping."
"Sleepy Joe" is the mocking name that former President Donald Trump used against Biden during the campaign. Trump supporters have continued to use the image, even creating deep-fakes shared by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Top NASA officials commented, as did Biden's top NASA chief Bill Nelson, but it simply wasn't enough.
Congratulations, #Inspiration4! With today's splashdown, you've helped demonstrate that low-Earth orbit is open for business.— Bill Nelson (@Bill Nelson) 1632018758.0
Meanwhile, SpaceX is under investigation by the Department of Justice due to accusations that the company discriminated against job applicants based on citizenship.
Musk has also been raging at Biden after the administration proposed giving $4,500 in incentives for electric vehicles. It would stipulate that the companies be unionized and Musk is notoriously anti-union and was even ordered to delete anti-union tweets from the National Labor Relations Board.
Musk has also said he doesn't want to get involved in politics.