Fox News host demands 'fortified boundary' on Canadian border
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Emily Compagno said that the United States needs a "fortified boundary" or another type of wall on the northern border with Canada.

During a panel discussion on the Fox News Outnumbered program, Compagno pointed to news that illegal northern border crossings had doubled in recent years.

"Just focusing back on the northern border," she said. "You know it's a misnomer when people say now the drugs are coming from Canada. We have 150 countries represented by the millions of illegal immigrants flooding over the southern border. Canada is no different."

"I wonder what the name will be of the soldier who dies trying to save someone at the northern border," she continued. "And I have to point out, every forward operating base and FOB that we've been to in Iraq and the like, every full-operational military base in foreign soil and here in this country, right?"

She added: "They have a boundary; they have a fortified boundary. So why is it that in our homeland, in our home soil, our borders, northern now and southern, are absolutely open? It's preposterous. And it's because not only weak policies but, unfortunately, a weak president."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

