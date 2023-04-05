IT company denies responsibility for job posting demanding only white applicants

A technology consulting company is denying it authorized a viral job posting that demanded only white people need apply.

Arthur Grand Technologies, Inc., which is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia and states that it works on "Digital Transformation initiatives for our federal and commercial customers," posted a position on Indeed for a business analyst in Dallas, Texas offering a long-term contract for hybrid work at $75 an hour, consulting with HTC Global and Berkshire Hathaway.

However, commenters on Twitter noticed that the posting had an unusual demand: "Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, Texas."

This apparently wasn't supposed to be put in the public-facing job posting, as it also had a note saying, "[Don't share with candidates]".

It is illegal under both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Texas Labor Code to deny employment based on race.

The Indeed posting was taken down soon after it started going viral.

Arthur Grand followed up with a statement on LinkedIn on Wednesday morning by alleging the posting was faked by a "former employee."

"This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees," said the statement. "A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account. The moment this was brought to our attention, we worked with the job portal to remove this offensive job posting. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster. Arthur Grand is a minority-owned company that has been offering IT and staffing services since 2012 and we pride ourselves on the diversity of our staff and leadership."