Trump demands congressional GOP 'defund the FBI' in all-caps rage post

Former President Donald Trump demanded that his allies in Congress defund both the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a furious all-caps Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Trump, still apparently furious over being indicted on criminal charges related to three different hush-money payments, said that all federal law enforcement should effectively be shut down until they agree to stop investigating him for criminal wrongdoing.

"REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES," Trump wrote. "THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!"

Defunding the DOJ would not stop Trump from being prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office or from being investigated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, but it would throw a serious wrench into special counsel Jack Smith's twin investigations into Trump's handling of top-secret government documents and his attempts to illegally remain in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

Given that Republicans have slim majorities in the House of Representatives and that they lack a majority in the United States Senate and do not have control over the White House, however, it is highly unlikely that Trump's gambit to defund the DOJ and FBI will be successful.