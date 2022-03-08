Footage shows Proud Boys leader being arrested in his underwear for new conspiracy charge
Enrique Tarrio CNN screenshot

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on Tuesday was hit with a new conspiracy charge related to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building, and footage obtained by NBC 6 South Florida shows Tarrio was hauled out of his home by police wearing only his underwear.

The 33-year-old Tarrio was arrested early on Tuesday morning at his residence in Florida, and the footage shows that he came out of his home scantily clad and quickly submitted to law enforcement officials who put him in handcuffs and took him into custody.

Federal prosecutors say that Tarrio conspired with fellow Proud Boys Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, both of whom have also been hit with conspiracy charges, to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on January 6th.

"On Dec. 30 and 31st, prosecutors charge, Tarrio exchanged messages with an individual who sent him a plan to occupy 'crucial buildings' in Washington, including the House and Senate buildings, with 'as many people as possible,'" the Washington Post reported earlier on Tuesday. "After sending the document, the individual allegedly messaged Tarrio that 'The revolution is (sic) important than anything,' to which Tarrio allegedly replied: 'That’s what every waking moment consists of... I’m not playing games.'"

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video