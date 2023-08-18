Feds seeking 33 years for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on Jan. 6 conviction
Enrique Tarrio CNN screenshot

The Department of Justice is seeking the longest Jan. 6 sentence yet for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Tarrio, who was not actually at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection, was convicted by a jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power to keep Donald Trump in office despite his election loss, and federal prosecutors are seeking 33 years in prison, reported the Associated Press.

“They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election,” prosecutors wrote in a filing. “The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals.”

That sentence, if a judge agrees, would be even longer than the 18-year prison term imposed on Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 33-year-sentence for one of Tarrio’s co-defendants, Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs, and 30 years for local Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, and they're asking for 27 years in prison for local Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean and 20 years for Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola.

