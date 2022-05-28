Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio denied jail release as he awaits Jan 6th riot trial
According to a report from Reuters, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was informed late Friday night that he must remain in jail pending his trial on criminal charges related to his Jan 6th Capitol riot activities.

Tarrio -- who has also been accused of being an FBI informant -- has been accused by prosecutors of being an active leader on Jan. 6, who encouraged his followers to not leave the Capitol after they forced lawmakers to flee for their lives.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the evidence against Tarrio is "very strong," reports Reuters, adding the judge also wrote, "Tarrio 'has the skill set, resources, and networks to plan similar challenges to the lawful functioning of the United States government in the future."

Tarrio's latest bid for freedom came after a judge in Florida also ruled against his release.

Reuters adds, "Tarrio is among the most high-profile of more than 775 people criminally charged for their roles in the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory."

