Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee
CNN screenshot

Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio has been subpoenaed by the House selection committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tarrio was not present when Donald Trump supported mobbed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win, because he had been arrested Washington on a warrant two days before the siege and ordered to stay away from the city, but congressional investigators want to interview him about the riot.

"The investigation and public accounts have revealed obtained credible evidence of your involvement, and the involvement of the Proud Boys, in the events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry," the subpoena reads.

At least 34 suspects affiliated with the right-wing Proud Boys militant group have been charged in connection with the riot, and indictments indicate the group and its members were involved in the planning and coordination of the attack, and video evidence shows them taking part in the storming of the Capitol and attacks on police officers.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to destruction of property and attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device after police stopped him Jan. 4 and found two unloaded firearm magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag.

He previously helped police and the FBI convict dozens of suspects as an informant.

