Jeffrey Epstein victims tee up lawsuits against big banks for 'facilitating' his sex trafficking
Jeffrey Epstein (mug shot)

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are accusing ex-JPMorgan Chase senior executive turned Barclays CEO Jes Staley of "participating" in the billionaire sex trafficker's abuse, Law&Crime reported.

David Boies, an attorney for Epstein victims, said at a hearing Monday that there's "no doubt" that JPMorgan made Epstein's sex trafficking operation possible.

JPMorgan sued Staley last week, claiming that he “concealed his personal activities” with Epstein. Boies accused Staley on Monday of sexually abusing an Epstein victim, but JPMorgan’s lawyer Felicia Ellsworth said the abuse fell short of the definition of trafficking, saying it was merely "sexual assault."

According to Law&Crime, the distinction is crucial "because Epstein survivors accused the bank of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the first comprehensive federal law to address trafficking in persons."

"The law punishes anyone who 'benefits, financially or by receiving anything of value' from a commercial sex act stemming from 'force, fraud, coercion,'" Law&Crime's report stated.

Monday's hearing was to decide if the allegations fit the bill, Law&Crime reported. A ruling is expected by the end of March.

The U.S. Virgin Islands government is also suing JPMorgan. Details uncovered from the suit place Staley at Epstein’s private island at the time Epstein was in prison for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“So when all hell breaks [loose], and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace,” Staley wrote Epstein on Nov. 1, 2009, while Epstein was incarcerated. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

Read the full report over at Law&Crime.

SmartNews