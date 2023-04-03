NYC mayor warns Marjorie Taylor Greene: Lawbreakers will be arrested 'no matter who you are'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned "rabble-rousers" – including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) – that there will be arrests if a Tuesday protest becomes violent.

In public remarks on Monday, Adams noted that Greene planned to lead a Tuesday protest as former President Donald Trump was being arraigned in connection to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple," Adams said. "Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."

"And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town," he continued. "While you're in town, be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are."

Greene said her protest would occur across the street from the New York courthouse at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Watch the video clip from Fox News at this link.