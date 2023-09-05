Far-right network settles defamation suit with former Dominion exec over conspiracy claims
Right-wing news outlet One America News Network (OAN) and its star correspondent Chanel Rion have settled a defamation suit with a former executive of Dominion Voting Systems, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

Eric Coomer had to go into hiding after false claims circulated alleging that he and Dominion conspired with Antifa to steal the 2020 election. In an August 30 filing in Denver County District Court in Colorado, Coomer and the defendants, Rion and OAN's parent company Herring Networks said they agreed to end the suit, the Beast reported.

"Plaintiff Eric Coomer, Ph.D. and Defendants Herring Networks, Inc. dba One America News Network and Chanel Rion have fully and finally settled the disputes among them concerning Plaintiff's claims against Herring Networks, Inc. dba One America News Network and Chanel Rion only," the filing said.

The terms of the suit's dismissal were not disclosed in the filing.

In his suit, Coomer said he became “the face of the false claims” that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election.

After the 2020 election, Colorado conservative activist Joe Oltmann told far-right podcaster Michelle Malkin that he listened to an “Antifa conference call” that confirmed the activists were in cahoots with Coomer. Oltmann's claims soon went viral in pro-Trump circles, with even Eric Trump pushing the claim on Twitter (now rebranded as X).

"OAN, meanwhile, helped propel the false claims about Coomer when Rion made a multi-part video called 'Dominion-izing the Vote' starring a conspiracist who alleged that Coomer 'could be tried for treason' because he was 'responsible for putting his finger on the scales of our election.' The ex-president shared the video on social media and YouTube," The Beast's report stated.

