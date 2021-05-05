Guy Fawkes impersonator busted for Capitol riot: ‘They didn’t try to stop us like they should have’

Eric Douglas Clark of Louisville apparently walked away from his job, traveled to D.C., donned a Guy Fawkes mask and helped storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Just another day in the life of just another rioter.

Clark, 44, was arrested Tuesday on charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct in connection with the insurrection. Clark posted photos and messages on Facebook that helped lead to his arrest, the FBI criminal complaint stated.

Here's one text displayed from Clark's account, apparently a response to someone complaining that Blacks would have been treated much more harshly than were the Trump protesters:

"Okay, I have tons of footage and it wasn't all white folks. Black Americans white Americans Japanese Americans Korean Americans. And many not even from America. It was ridiculously easy to get in and they should not have stopped us like they should have, however."

The FBI stated it was able to identity the bearded Clark -- with and without that Guy Fawkes mask celebrating anarchy -- thanks to footage from Capitol cameras. It also had witness testimony from Clark's previous employer -- NHK Spring Precision of America -- where it was stated that he had worked until the day before the insurrection. Here's what the report said:

"Clark's last day of employment at NHK was on January 5, 2021. He was not fired or let go, he never showed up after the aforementioned date. Clark requested his paid time off (PTO) up front before he left NHK. Clark wanted to be paid out for the remainder of his PTO time. NHK policy requires two weeks prior notice before PTO can be paid out. The witness claimed Clark was very vocal about where he was going prior to the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots."

Clark is the 3rd resident of Louisville and at least the 12th from Kentucky arrested in connection with the riot, according to Louisville Public Media.

You can read the FBI criminal complaint here.