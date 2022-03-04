Trump cozying up to disgraced former Missouri governor in Senate race because he's anti-McConnell: report

It increasingly appears that the struggle for control of whatever the Republican party is these days is becoming a throw-down between former president Donald Trump and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The latest sign: Trump appears to be sidling up to Eric Greitens in his race to secure the GOP nomination in the Missouri Senate primary.
Politico reports that at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Trump seduced Greitens with tickets to a private reception, but with the caveat that the disgraced former Missouri governor had to tweet out his opposition to McConnell continuing as majority leader. Greitens, who has done a full Ron DeSantis in mimicking Trump, was only too happy to comply.
After sending a tweet that said, “No More RINOs [Republicans in Name Only]. I’m not voting for Mitch McConnell,” Greitens snapped up a pair of tickets and headed into Trump’s closed-door event.
While Greitens has made his opposition to McConnell a centerpiece of his campaign, other Missouri candidates haven’t taken that step. That would include assault rifle-brandishing lawyer Mark McCloskey. “Eric Greitens, if he gets nominated, it’s the only way we can lose the general election for Senate in Missouri,” said McCloskey. “If President Trump endorses him, it can only be the result of a lack of sufficient information or bad advice from his associates."
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday once again refused to accept the conclusions of an investigation by the highway patrol and Cole County prosecutor surrounding a reporter who uncovered a security flaw in a state website.
Speaking to a gathering of reporters and editors in the governor’s mansion for Missouri Press Association Day, Parson restated his accusation that a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch stole the personal information of teachers.
“I don’t think anybody should go in and take people’s private information,” Parson said, adding: “Nobody has the right to take people’s personal information out and share it.”
In fact, as documented in a 158-page investigative report compiled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, the reporter simply looked at the source coding of a publicly available state website — something that is typically available to anyone using a web browser.
What he discovered was that teacher Social Security numbers were mistakenly contained in the source code. Parson appears to believe what the reporter did next — contacting teachers he knew personally to confirm the Social Security numbers were real — constitutes stealing their personal information.
That wasn’t the conclusion of either law enforcement or the prosecutor, who declined to press charges.
“Our investigation did not uncover any evidence that any of the (Social Security) numbers had been compromised,” Thompson said.
Once the reporter confirmed the Social Security numbers of hundreds of thousands of teachers were at risk of public disclosure, he notified the state, explained how he found the flaw and promised not to publish anything until the issue was fixed.
State officials wanted to thank him. But the governor instead convened a press conference to call the reporter a hacker and push for a criminal investigation.
Even after the prosecutor’s public statements explaining why charges wouldn’t be filed, Parson has refused to back down from his claims.
His reiteration of his allegations against the reporter Thursday came moments after greeting members of the media from around the state at the mansion with an exhortation of his commitment to transparency and press freedom.
He said that since he took over as governor from his scandal-plagued and media-averse predecessor, Eric Greitens, he’s worked to “change the way the governor’s office reacted to the media.
“I think it’s very important for people in elected positions or true public servants to be transparent,” he said. “I really do.”
Yet Parson’s relationship with the press has been much more complicated. The governor regularly lashes out at perceived slights and criticism, culminating with his push for criminal prosecution of the Post-Dispatch reporter who he accused of trying to use the security flaw to embarrass his administration.
Also at Thursday’s event, Parson was asked about the Republican primary to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
The governor has not endorsed anyone in the race, and on Thursday declined to say whether he would be willing to support Greitens if he were to be the party’s nominee.
Greitens resigned from office in 2018 while facing impeachment and felony charges. Many Republicans worry he could cost the party the Senate seat if he were to emerge from the primary victorious.
While Parson acknowledged he “didn’t like the things that occurred when he was governor,” he declined to weigh into the race either in support or opposition of any candidate on Thursday.
“I think there are a lot of really good candidates,” Parson said, later adding that his position on whether to endorse “may change.”
Last April, two Republicans in the Ohio House told lawmakers their “constitutional carry” bill would ease the bureaucratic hassle of undergoing training and a background check to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon.
They didn’t write the speech.
Chris Door, the “no compromise” gun lobbyist and executive director of Ohio Gun Owners, did. Metadata attached to a copy of their testimony on the legislature’s website shows his name as the author of the document.
On April 15, 2021, Reps. Tom Brinkman and Kris Jordan stood before the House Government Oversight Committee introducing House Bill 227. The bill would allow anyone 21 and older who can lawfully own a weapon to carry it concealed on their persons.
Dorr said in text messages and an interview Thursday he “maybe/probably” wrote the speech, but he couldn’t remember for sure. In it, the two lawmakers said carrying an openly displayed firearm in Ohio is already legal. So why should carrying a concealed weapon without a permit be illegal?
“Most gun owners know that openly carrying their firearm is not always practical,” Brinkman said.
“In order to avoid unnecessary hassle from the public or law enforcement, one may decide to put a coat or jacket over their firearm. Sadly, that individual instantly turns into a felon if they have not gone through some the government-mandated rigmarole first, which is a violation of their God-given rights stipulated under the Second Amendment.”
Brinkman said he doesn’t know who wrote it but it’s possible his staff went back and forth with Dorr to “polish” the speech.
“I have no idea who writes my testimony. I never write my testimony. I never write my floor speeches. That’s what staff is for,” Brinkman said.
Dorr writing the testimony is among the clearest signs of the close working relationship between gun lobbyists and Republican lawmakers.
For instance, Sen. George Lang, a West Chester Township Republican, co-sponsored the permitless carry bill that was sent to DeWine. He owns an insurance company that sells firearms liability policies for those who shoot others in purported self-defense. His business partners include the Buckeye Firearms Association’s executive director and another lawyer with the lobbying group.
On Tuesday, Republicans on the House Government Oversight Committee adopted two last-minute amendments to the permitless carry bill sent to the governor, one of which gun owners said could allow law enforcement to stop and frisk people who are spotted carrying a concealed weapon.
During the floor debate Wednesday, Brinkman tried to force an amendment on the floor removing the committee’s changes, but was blocked on procedural grounds by House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima.
Both the House and the Senate passed the bill shortly afterward.
“We tried to fix the bill on the house floor,” he said. “Of course, they used procedure to cut that down. He deserves a big shoutout.”
Besides the local organization, Dorr and his brothers represent affiliate gun owner organizations in 11 states. They generally seek to outflank Republicans and other gun lobby organizations from the right via a no-compromise advocacy and grass roots approach. In 2021, Dorr and his brothers were the subject of a Pulitzer prize winning podcast series investigating “[the] ‘no compromise’ gun rights activists that illuminated the profound differences and deepening schism between American conservatives.”
Both Dorr and Brinkman said Thursday they expect DeWine will ultimately sign the bill.
Dorr said DeWine tends to drag his feet on gun issues but will likely pull through — he’s facing primary challenges from the right and doesn’t want to make the election about guns. Brinkman said while the vote Wednesday fell short of the 60-vote supermajority required for a veto, the Republican caucus could muster requisite support from its 64 members.
“My feeling of, non-concern — my lack of concern is I know we’ve passed it and can override his veto,” Brinkman said. “Whether it’s one step or two.”
Jordan did not respond to inquiries left with his office.
Jack Petocz, the student who organized a statewide school walkout and protest against Florida Republicans' "Don't Say Gay" bill has been suspended indefinitely, reportedly for handing out pride flags, which he says school administrators confiscated.
Petocz had worked with school administrators who initially supported his plan to hold a short walk out but Petocz says hours before the protest was to begin Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Greg Schwarz called it off, local news outlet FlaglerLive reports. Petocz believes one school board member he has clashed with in the past, who was seen walking around the school Wednesday with Principal Schwarz may have ordered the protest to be canceled.
"Petocz was suspended after the protest because he distributed pride flags after being told not to," FlaglerLive reports.
Petocz is taking on the administration's actions.
"Today, I led a planned and preapproved rally at Flagler Palm Coast High School in my home state of Florida in opposition to the homophobic and discriminatory legislation being pushed by Governor DeSantis and the Florida State Legislature," Petocz says in a statement. "Over 500 students from my school joined thousands of other concerned youth statewide to demonstrate their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom to protest. Students waved pride flags and stood together, showing the politicians peddling bigotry that we will not be silenced. We made our plea to those actively targeting us, the same people who pledged to protect and empower all Floridians."
"Although the school administration had initially approved the rally and expressed support for students' civil liberties, their demeanor and tone drastically shifted as the rally progressed. Administrators began confiscating pride flags and attempted to remove them from campus. As the leader of the rally and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I encouraged my fellow students not to give in to the school's unconstitutional seizure of our pride flags, but instead to continue demonstrating our pride in a peaceful manner," Petocz says.
"After the rally, I was informed that I had been indefinitely suspended. School administrators allowed me to collect my things and then escorted me off-campus."
"I am proud of who I am and I am proud of all of those protesting these regressive bills. We must let our politicians know that no matter how hard they try, they cannot suppress our identities or silence our voices. Gen-Z will not stand idly by as our rights are stripped from us. It is now up to you to decide which side of history you will be on, the side that empowers us or the side that seeks to erase us."
Florida's first LGBTQ Latino state lawmaker weighed in:
In a disturbing revelation school board attorney Kristry Gavin reportedly told FlaglerLive, "I’m sorry he believes ... he should be permitted to have the gay pride flag, the rainbow flag or whatever, but when it carries a connotation of political a statement, it’s no longer [permissible.]"
There is a Change.org petition to have Petocz's suspension rescinded. It has received over 1700 signatures in just hours.