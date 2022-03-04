Trump cozying up to disgraced former Missouri governor in Senate race because he's anti-McConnell: report
It increasingly appears that the struggle for control of whatever the Republican party is these days is becoming a throw-down between former president Donald Trump and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The latest sign: Trump appears to be sidling up to Eric Greitens in his race to secure the GOP nomination in the Missouri Senate primary.

Politico reports that at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Trump seduced Greitens with tickets to a private reception, but with the caveat that the disgraced former Missouri governor had to tweet out his opposition to McConnell continuing as majority leader. Greitens, who has done a full Ron DeSantis in mimicking Trump, was only too happy to comply.

After sending a tweet that said, “No More RINOs [Republicans in Name Only]. I’m not voting for Mitch McConnell,” Greitens snapped up a pair of tickets and headed into Trump’s closed-door event.

Greitens, you may recall, resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 after his hairdresser accused him of sexually assaulting her.

While Greitens has made his opposition to McConnell a centerpiece of his campaign, other Missouri candidates haven’t taken that step. That would include assault rifle-brandishing lawyer Mark McCloskey. “Eric Greitens, if he gets nominated, it’s the only way we can lose the general election for Senate in Missouri,” said McCloskey. “If President Trump endorses him, it can only be the result of a lack of sufficient information or bad advice from his associates."

