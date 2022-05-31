Special prosecutor investigating Eric Greitens to moderate his GOP senate campaign debate: report

The contentious U.S. Senate GOP primary in Missouri will feature a bizarre situation as a special prosecutor leading an investigation involving one of the candidates will be moderating a debate.

Special prosecutor, Darrell Moore, was appointed in April by Presiding Platte County Judge Thomas Fincham to lead an investigation into politicization of the Kansas City Police Department after Senate candidate Eric Greitens went on a ride-along and posted a video of it to social media, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

"Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd told The Star on Tuesday that he asked Fincham to appoint a special prosecutor, given his past support of the former governor. In 2016, Zahnd was a statewide co-chair of Greitens’ campaign for governor and was also on Greitens’ inaugural leadership committee," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper notes Moore will co-moderate a debate on Tuesday with Ginger Gooch and told the newspaper there was no conflict of interest.

He also announced that Greitens will face no scrutiny on the issue during the debate.

“One of the questions is not going to be on this issue,” Moore told the newspaper.

“Those two are totally separate issues,” Moore said. “There’s no violation of any ethical rule. I do not have a personal relationship with the police officer involved or Mr. Greitens.”

The debate is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. local time. Other candidates in the GOP primary include Attorney General Eric Schmidt, Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, and AR-15 brandisher Mark McCloskey.

