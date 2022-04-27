Eric Greitens campaign stunt lands Kansas City cop under criminal investigation: report
Eric Greitens on Facebook.

The Kansas City Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation after disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) went on a ride-along with an office while running for U.S. Senate, the Kansas City Star reports.

"Police officials said the investigation involves a member of the department but did not identify the subject of the investigation. The member was placed on paid suspension. During the ride, Greitens posted a video on social media featuring the ride-along that originated from the department’s North Patrol Division in Platte County. He later deleted the post," the newspaper reported.

Screen captures of the video were posted online.

"Chapter 84 of Missouri statutes includes provisions dealing with Kansas City police. Among them is a prohibition on officers or other department employees from being connected with political work on behalf of candidates “while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department," the newspaper reported. "Greitens has been attempting to use his Senate campaign to mount a political comeback after he resigned as governor in 2018 amid multiple scandals, including allegations that he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his former hairdresser. More recently, Greitens’ ex-wife has alleged in an affidavit that he was abusive toward her and their children. He has denied the allegations."

The department had been receiving harsh criticism.The department is run by a five-member Board of Police Commissioners, made up of Mayor Quinton Lucas and four members appointed by the governor. Two of the current members were appointed by Greitens while he was governor from January 2017 until June 2018 and two have been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson," the Missouri Independent reported. "On Saturday afternoon, Lucas criticized Greitens for using the department as props and that the incident occurred at all."

