Eric Greitens biggest enemy: Missouri Republicans

A Republican super PAC is behind the ads that are attacking disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO), Axios revealed.

According to several public polls, Greitens' numbers are sinking, and the main reason is coming from inside the house. The Show Me Values PAC has spent nearly $6 million to run ads attacking Greitens, but it has nothing to do with his recent commercial calling for pro-Trump Republicans to assassinate non-Trump GOP members. The ads attack Greitens for being soft on China and they address accusations of domestic abuse and violence against women.

Greitens' ex-wife has alleged in their divorce proceedings that she was frequently harmed during their marriage. It's one of the main reasons she said that she is fighting for custody of their children.

"The effective Republican intervention in Missouri's wide-open primary proves that party leaders can successfully boost mainstream candidates, if they so choose," Axios characterized.



A poll from Emerson College taken from July 21-23 revealed that Greitens has dropped to third place in the GOP Senate primary. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is now winning with 33 percent and Rep. Vicky Hartzler at 21 percent.

You can read the full report on Greitens and other Republicans being brought down by their own party at Axios.com.



