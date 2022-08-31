Slur-spewing man calls assassination threat into Eric Swalwell's office: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a staffer for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) received a call from a slur-spewing man who claimed to be on the way to the congressman's office with a gun to shoot him.

"The intern who fielded the call said the unidentified man went on a 'rant regarding gay issues, using homophobic slurs a number of times and asked for Swalwell’s current location, according to a statement," reported Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling. "The intern, who Swalwell noted is just one month into her job, reported that the man then threatened to kill the former Trump impeachment manager."

According to the report, "The congressman blamed the violence on the former president and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), ominously tweeting out that 'bloodshed is coming.'"

This comes two weeks after another man left a threatening voicemail for Swalwell's staffers, calling for Swalwell and his family to be beheaded and spewing racist invective against Vice President Kamala Harris, along with attacking several other prominent Democratic politicians.

Swalwell is a repeat target of attacks from Trump-supporters. On another occasion last year, he had to personally identify a Twitter user radicalized by Fox News host Tucker Carlson who called for him to be shot and hanged, after the website allegedly did nothing about the threat.

As one of the House impeachment managers against Trump, Swalwell has also faced invective from his own Republican colleagues. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has promoted claims that he slept with a Chinese spy — although experts have made clear that Swalwell properly cooperated with the FBI when informed of the spy's identity and has never been accused of any wrongdoing in the matter.