Eric Trump set to give keynote address at anti-vaxx Nashville conference: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, Eric Trump has admitted that he will give the keynote address at an anti-vaxx event in Nashville next month being run by a couple who have made their fortune pushing alternative therapies for cancer treatments while scoffing at vaccines.

The report notes that, in an email, the former president's middle son, confirmed his appearance, but claimed that he will use his appearance to praise and promote his father's legacy instead of talking about the effectiveness of the vaccines being used to save American lives.

"I am not there to talk about vaccines. I am in Nashville to talk about the accomplishments of the 45th President of the United States," Trump wrote before adding, "As to labeling something an anti-vaccine event, it wouldn't make much sense for me to attend as a vaccinated person if it was."

As for the event itself, Sommer reports that it is "the brainchild of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, two major promoters of anti-vaccine disinformation who have made tens of millions of dollars promoting both alternative health cures for cancer and vaccine fears. The Bollingers have dubbed the coronavirus vaccine 'that abominable vaccine,' according to a Center for Public Integrity report, and sell a $200 video series promoting vaccine fearmongering on their website."

While the conference is billed as the "Truth about Cancer," Sommer notes the Bollinger's have seen their profile as they attack the Covid-19 vaccines, with the report stating, "In posts on Telegram, a social media app popular on the right, the Bollingers have called the vaccine a 'SHOT OF POISON!' and the 'COVID kill shot.' The Bollingers have also attacked vaccines more broadly, claiming in social media posts that vaccines cause autism."

