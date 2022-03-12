Eric Trump praises huge portrait of his dad at conspiracy theorist conference: ‘I love that’
Screengrab.

Donald Trump's son Eric loved a portrait of his father unveiled at a "Time to Free America" event in San Marcos, California.

The event is organized by "American Faith" Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, who describes himself as "a Biblical Prophecy Expert."

The event's website claims the "purpose" includes the "truth about 2020 voter fraud," the "truth about Black Lives Matter (George Soros)," the "truth about the deep state," and "are we living through the fulfillment of the Mark of the Beast prophecy?"

"I love that," Eric Trump said of the portrait, in which he is also featured along with his big brother, Donald Trump, Jr.

He was then joined on stage by Michael Flynn, who was featured in a portrait with an eagle.

Speakers scheduled to address the gathering include Roger Stone, Arizona Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, Pastor Greg Locke, and Pastor Mark Burns.


