WATCH: Trump-loving pastor threatens to expose six 'witches' he claims have infiltrated his congregation

In his latest sermon, far-right Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, proclaimed that six "witches" have infiltrated his church — and threatened to expose them.

"We've got first and last names of six witches that are in our church," said Locke. "And you know what's strange? Three of you are in this room right now. Three of you in the room right now. You better look in my eyeballs, we ain't afraid of you, you stinkin' witch, you devil-worshiping Satanist witch. We cast you out in the name of Jesus Christ! We break your spells, we break your curse. We got your first name, we got your last name, we even got an address for one of you!"

"You so much as cough wrong, and I'll expose you in front of everybody in this tent, you stinkin' witch!" Locke continued. "You were sent to this church to destroy us. You were sent to this church to lure us in. You were sent to this church to cast spell — listen, some of you been sick? Cause you befriended that witch!"

"Two of you in my wife's ladies' Bible study, and you know who you are, and we gonna ask you to get out, or I'll expose you in front of everybody!" screamed Locke. "We got all six of their names. All six of them ... So you got a choice. You can leave with your spells, all by yourself, or I'll show up next Sunday with a stage full of brooms, and I'll give you one and I'll fly your tail up out of this place in the name of Jesus. But we ain't playing your spellcastin', witchcraft nonsense sage-burning games."

Locke has attracted national attention after he banned congregants in his church from wearing face masks, and held a book burning of Harry Potter and Twilight novels.

